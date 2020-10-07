Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

