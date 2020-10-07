Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Cut by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

