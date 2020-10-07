Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation NA Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

