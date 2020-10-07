Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) versus CompX International (OTCMKTS:CIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Q.E.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Q.E.P. and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q.E.P. and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $393.90 million 0.18 -$12.14 million N/A N/A CompX International $124.20 million 1.39 $16.00 million N/A N/A

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P..

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. -2.69% -9.06% -3.24% CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54%

Summary

CompX International beats Q.E.P. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Capitol, Kraus, Brutus, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Homelux, TileRite, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Vitrex, Plasplugs, PRCI, Porta-Nails, Premix-Marbletite, Tomecanic, Apple Creek, BÃ©nÃ¨tiere, and Elastiment brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, flooring dealers, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

