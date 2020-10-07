Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $27.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 13,999 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

