Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,426 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,202,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 36,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

