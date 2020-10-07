Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. 50,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

