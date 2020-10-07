Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

