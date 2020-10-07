Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $920,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 509.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 312,365 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.34. 61,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,241. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

