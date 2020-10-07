Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,545,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

