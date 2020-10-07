Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 792 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.