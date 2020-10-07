Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 478 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.33. 92,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.