Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,018 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,624,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 218,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.