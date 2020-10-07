Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 364 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 865,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.