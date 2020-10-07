Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,616 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,039. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

