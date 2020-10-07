Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 100,435.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,445 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,429. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

