Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. 19,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,482. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

