Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.