Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.80. 51,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

