Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.94. 2,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

