Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. 10,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.