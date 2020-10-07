Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

