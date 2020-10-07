Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the first quarter worth $8,005,000.

Get iShares MSCI BRIC ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,854. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.