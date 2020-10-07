Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 243.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 123,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.