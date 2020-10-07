Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,220 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $575,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $2,595,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. 7,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,165. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $137.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

