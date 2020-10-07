Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Mvb Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mvb Financial by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:MVBF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mvb Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mvb Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

