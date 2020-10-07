Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 23,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,313. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

