Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 400,921 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,422,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,343. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

