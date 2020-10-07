Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 767,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

