Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 638.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 58,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,187. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

