Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 282,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,116,963. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

