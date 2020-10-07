Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

