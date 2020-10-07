Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. 11,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.01.

