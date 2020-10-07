Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,608,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. 5,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

