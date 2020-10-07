Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

