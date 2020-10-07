Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

