Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. 861,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.