Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.