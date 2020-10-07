Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.