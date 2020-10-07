Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 471.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,011. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.