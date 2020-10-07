Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 495,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,072,436. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

