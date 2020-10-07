Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VB traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

