Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

