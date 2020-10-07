Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

