Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 409,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,801,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,318. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

