Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,360,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.82. 57,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

