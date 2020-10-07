Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.67. 15,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

