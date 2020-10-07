Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,080. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.