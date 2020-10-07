Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8,299.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,982. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

