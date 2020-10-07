Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $45,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. 98,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,614. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.